Manchester United's Jose Mourinho accused of tax fraud during Real Madrid spell

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is accused of tax fraud by the Spanish authorities during his three-year spell as Real Madrid boss.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been accused of committing tax fraud during his time in charge of Real Madrid.

The Portuguese coach spent three years at the Bernabeu, leading the club to the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana during that spell.

According to Reuters, Mourinho is alleged to have defrauded the Spanish tax authorities of around €3.3m (£2.91m) across 2011 and 2012.

Prosecutors have now filed a lawsuit against the 54-year-old, who left Madrid in 2013 to return to Chelsea for a two-and-a-half year stint, which ended with his sacking in December 2015.

After spending five months out of work, Mourinho was offered the managerial job at Manchester United, where he guided the club to the EFL Cup and Europa League glory in his first season in charge.

