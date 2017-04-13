Premier League clubs are reportedly reminded that the security threat level in the UK remains at 'severe' following Tuesday's attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus.

The German club's coach was hit by three explosions as the team travelled to the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at home to AS Monaco, with defender Marc Bartra injured in the attack.

Security expert Will Geddes has told BBC Sport that, while plans were already in place for stadiums, clubs would now be thinking about their modes of transport.

He said: "That's where the potential risk is. The Stade de France attacks [in November 2015] were a reinforcement that stadiums were always going to be at risk and this goes back years. Many heads of security will be thinking quite carefully about the transport in the wake of this."

The BBC went on to say that all Premier League clubs and other professional sports bodies in Britain were reminded on Thursday to be vigilant about their surroundings, not to advertise intended routes and means of travel, and to prepare a contingency plan if they did not already have one.

German police continue to investigate a possible extremist link to the Dortmund bus attack.