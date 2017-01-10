Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino's home is reportedly burgled, with thieves making off with £70,00 worth of jewellery, watches and clothes.

The Daily Mirror reports that a gang spent days watching the house, which is located in a suburb of Liverpool.

A previous attempted burglary is thought to have been unsuccessful, but the thieves returned once the 25-year-old and his family had left the property.

Around £70,000 worth of jewellery, watches and clothes were reportedly stolen, and police are yet to trace any suspects or recover any of the stolen items.

Firmino and his family were moved to a hotel following the incident, but are now back at their home and are being protected by a club security team.