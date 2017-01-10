General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino's home hit by burglars

Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 13:51 UK

The home of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has reportedly been burgled, with thieves making off with £70,000 worth of goods.

The Daily Mirror reports that a gang spent days watching the house, which is located in a suburb of Liverpool.

A previous attempted burglary is thought to have been unsuccessful, but the thieves returned once the 25-year-old and his family had left the property.

Around £70,000 worth of jewellery, watches and clothes were reportedly stolen, and police are yet to trace any suspects or recover any of the stolen items.

Firmino and his family were moved to a hotel following the incident, but are now back at their home and are being protected by a club security team.

