Roberto Firmino has claimed that he hopes to be a Liverpool player for "many years" to come.

After a slow start to life on Merseyside following his £29m transfer from Hoffenheim in 2015, Firmino has become an integral part of the Reds' attack.

The Brazilian has moved ahead of Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order under manager Jurgen Klopp, regularly being used as the focal point in matches.

This season, Firmino has scored seven goals in all competitions and provided three assists in 21 appearances for the Reds.

"I think I have already changed my way of playing," the Liverpool Echo quotes Firmino as saying. "First of all because I was adapted to the European style of football due to playing in Germany with Hoffenheim for three years, but then I had to make another adjustment because English football and the Premier League is much, much faster.

"You really do notice that the pace is very high here but it is a type of football that I enjoy. I am giving my best to the team like all the other players and everyone is happy with the work they are doing. That's reflected in the football we are producing and the fact that everyone is enjoying themselves.

"I love playing here and hopefully it is something I can continue to do for many years."

Liverpool currently sit second in the Premier League table, five points adrift of leaders Chelsea after 20 games.