Leeds United have confirmed that they will refund 25% of the cost of supporters' season tickets after they failed to make the Championship playoff places.

Garry Monk's side had been sitting pretty in the top six since November but slipped out of the playoffs with just a handful of games remaining, allowing Fulham to capitalise and claim the final spot.

Leeds can technically still finish inside the playoffs but would require a 13-goal swing on the final day of the season this weekend in order to make that happen.

Last season the club pledged that it would refund a quarter of the cost of season tickets bought by supporters before the end of May if they failed to achieve promotion this term, a move that could cost them up to £1m.

The bill could have been worse for the club as they had vowed to refund 50% of the cost if they had met a target of 15,000 paid-up season ticket holders.