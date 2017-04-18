Leeds United manager Garry Monk insists that he is confident of the club finishing the season inside the Championship's top six.

The Whites have been comfortably inside of the top six since late November but dropped to seventh yesterday following a 1-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Monk's side are level on points with Fulham in sixth place - and are trailing by nine points in goal difference - with just three games remaining to edge back ahead.

"We're disappointed with that result [against Wolves]," Monk told reporters at Elland Road. "We didn't want that to happen at this stage of the season. But we've had the mentality for so long where we've been in the playoffs quite comfortably and have kind of been in that protective mode of trying to stay in there.

"Now we have to change that mentality to be a team that goes on the hunt and lets it all go. It's still a really good situation for us. We've got no time to feel sorry for ourselves, that doesn't get you anywhere.

"This is the interesting part. We spent so long in there with the points advantage and we don't have that luxury anymore.

"Now we have to go on the hunt. Sometimes it's easier and there's less pressure when you're on the hunt. When you're in there, there's a different pressure. These are three of the biggest games of our lives."

Next up for Leeds is a trip to 18th-placed Burton Albion on Saturday, followed by a home encounter with a schizophrenic Norwich City and a final-day trip to relegation battlers Wigan Athletic.