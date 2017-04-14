Apr 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
1-1
LeedsLeeds United
Lascelles (67')
Shelvey (93'), Colback (95')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Wood (95')
Jansson (52'), Bartley (54'), Phillips (75')

Rafael Benitez: 'Pity Newcastle United only drew with Leeds United'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez describes his side's failure to beat Leeds United in their 1-1 draw at St James' Park as "a pity".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 13:23 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has described his side's failure to beat Leeds United in their 1-1 draw as "a pity".

The Magpies produced 22 attempts at goal, compared to just four from Garry Monk's team, in Friday's Championship game at St James' Park.

However, they failed to take their chances following Jamaal Lascelles's opener and were made to pay when Chris Wood volleyed home an equaliser in stoppage time.

Benitez told The Chronicle: "We didn't do well, that is obvious. We created enough chances to win the game. [Rob Green], I am sure you will say, was man of the match.

"That has been something that we have seen a lot of times here and it's part of football. But with all the effort and the good play that we showed today, it's a pity that we got just the one point."

Friday's result leaves second-placed Newcastle four points behind table-topping Brighton & Hove Albion with four games to go.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton42278771353689
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle42267975363985
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield41245125348577
4Reading42228125758-174
5Leeds UnitedLeeds422271356401673
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds422191254411372
7Fulham4219131075532270
8Derby CountyDerby421711144845362
9Preston North EndPreston421613136154761
10Norwich CityNorwich42179167365860
11Brentford421781769591059
12Aston Villa421514134441359
13Barnsley421511166059156
14Cardiff CityCardiff421510175659-355
15Ipswich TownIpswich421216144552-752
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves41149185154-351
17Queens Park RangersQPR42148204857-950
18Bristol City42138215562-747
19Birmingham CityBirmingham421114174261-1947
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest42129215667-1145
21Burton Albion421112194257-1545
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn421013194863-1543
23Wigan AthleticWigan421010223853-1540
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4246323694-5818
