Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has described his side's failure to beat Leeds United in their 1-1 draw as "a pity".

The Magpies produced 22 attempts at goal, compared to just four from Garry Monk's team, in Friday's Championship game at St James' Park.

However, they failed to take their chances following Jamaal Lascelles's opener and were made to pay when Chris Wood volleyed home an equaliser in stoppage time.

Benitez told The Chronicle: "We didn't do well, that is obvious. We created enough chances to win the game. [Rob Green], I am sure you will say, was man of the match.

"That has been something that we have seen a lot of times here and it's part of football. But with all the effort and the good play that we showed today, it's a pity that we got just the one point."

Friday's result leaves second-placed Newcastle four points behind table-topping Brighton & Hove Albion with four games to go.