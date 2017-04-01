Apr 1, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Madejski Stadium
Reading
vs.
LeedsLeeds United
 

Leeds United sweating over fitness of Chris Wood ahead of Reading clash

Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Leeds United striker Chris Wood will reportedly be assessed by the club's medical team after suffering an injury while playing for New Zealand.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 12:51 UK

Leeds United striker Chris Wood is reportedly flying back to the UK after suffering an injury while on international duty with New Zealand.

The 25-year-old picked up a knock after scoring in his nation's 2-0 victory over Fiji on Saturday, and was not risked for the second World Cup qualifier against the same opponent.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wood is on his way back to the UK and will be assessed by Leeds' medical team ahead of Saturday's Championship clash against Reading.

If the forward is facing time on the sidelines, it could prove to be a huge blow for Garry Monk's team, who sit fourth in the table with eight games left to play.

Wood is the Whites' top scorer with 27 goals in all competitions to his name.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Read Next:
Monk attracting interest from Championship trio?
>
View our homepages for Chris Wood, Garry Monk, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Leeds United sweating over fitness of Chris Wood ahead of Reading clash
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United 'relaxed over Garry Monk's future due to 12-month extension option'
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Result: Chris Wood double helps Leeds United beat Birmingham City
Monk attracting interest from Championship trio?Garry Monk in contention for Rangers job?Southampton interested in Leeds defender?Wagner, Monk banned and fined by FAGreen: 'I did my homework on penalty'
Wood hails "massive" win for LeedsTeam News: Pedraza earns first Leeds startChris Wood scoops monthly gongGarry Monk, David Wagner charged by FAWagner defends celebration against Leeds
> Leeds United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle38246870323878
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38238763333077
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield37225104743471
4Leeds UnitedLeeds382161152361669
5Reading38207115149267
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds38188124839962
7Fulham381613966471961
8Norwich CityNorwich38169136556957
9Preston North EndPreston381512115347657
10Derby CountyDerby381411134138353
11Barnsley38149155555051
12Aston Villa381312133939051
13Cardiff CityCardiff38149155354-151
14Brentford38148166057350
15Queens Park RangersQPR38148164651-550
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves37129164648-245
17Ipswich TownIpswich381015133847-945
18Birmingham CityBirmingham381112153854-1645
19Bristol City38118195053-341
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest38118195364-1141
21Burton Albion381011173953-1441
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn38913164657-1140
23Wigan AthleticWigan38810203144-1334
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3845293387-5417
> Full Version
 