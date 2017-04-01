Leeds United striker Chris Wood will reportedly be assessed by the club's medical team after suffering an injury while playing for New Zealand.

Leeds United striker Chris Wood is reportedly flying back to the UK after suffering an injury while on international duty with New Zealand.

The 25-year-old picked up a knock after scoring in his nation's 2-0 victory over Fiji on Saturday, and was not risked for the second World Cup qualifier against the same opponent.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wood is on his way back to the UK and will be assessed by Leeds' medical team ahead of Saturday's Championship clash against Reading.

If the forward is facing time on the sidelines, it could prove to be a huge blow for Garry Monk's team, who sit fourth in the table with eight games left to play.

Wood is the Whites' top scorer with 27 goals in all competitions to his name.