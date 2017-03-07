Crowd generic

Leeds United

Leeds United 'relaxed over Garry Monk's future due to 12-month extension option'

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United reportedly have the option to extend Garry Monk's contract by 12 months.
Leeds United are reportedly not concerned about the future of manager Garry Monk because they have an option to extend his contract by 12 months.

The former Swansea City boss was only offered a season-long deal when he was hired by the Championship outfit last summer.

The 37-year-old has impressed in the hotseat at Elland Road having guided the team to the playoff places with 11 games left to play, including this evening's clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It has been reported that Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Derby County are keeping a close eye on Monk's situation, but according to the Daily Mail, a new 12-month extension at Leeds is on the cards.

The publication claims that there could even be talks about a longer contract if the club seal a return to the Premier League, where Monk has experience coaching having spent almost two years in charge of Swansea City before his departure in 2015.

Leeds currently reside fourth in the Championship, with closest playoff challengers Fulham eight points adrift of the top six.

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion currently occupy the automatic promotion spots.

