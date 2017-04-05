Crowd generic

Leeds United

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper hit with six-game ban for 'stamp'

General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Leeds United defender Liam Cooper is hit with a six-game ban after 'stamping' on Reading's Reece Oxford.
Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has been hit with a six-game ban after being found guilty of violent conduct.

The ruling means that the 25-year-old will miss the rest of the regular season, but will be eligible to feature in the playoffs if Leeds get there.

Cooper was charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Tuesday for his alleged stamp on Reece Oxford during last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Reading.

To explain the Independent Regulatory Commission's decision, a statement read: "The FA claimed that the standard punishment which would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed would be 'clearly insufficient'.

"The player accepted the charge but denied the claim, however, that matter was found proven and his total suspension of six matches includes the standard one additional match for it being his second dismissal of this season."

Garry Monk's side, who have suffered back-to-back defeats, currently reside fifth in the Championship table, five points within the playoff section.

