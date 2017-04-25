Norwich City will reportedly try to appoint Garry Monk as the club's new manager if Leeds United fail to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The Canaries could play a role in whether or not Leeds reach the playoffs as they travel to Elland Road this weekend.

As it stands, the Whites sit three points adrift of the top six with just two games left to play, while Norwich reside seven points behind Saturday's opponents.

According to The Mirror, Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber is keen for Monk to be Alex Neil's successor, but if he fails to land him, the next choice is likely to be Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler.

Monk, who took Swansea City to eighth in the Premier League two seasons ago, will come to the end of his 12-month contract at Leeds this summer.