Atletico Madrid allow fans to take Vicente Calderon seats

General view of Vicente Calderon Stadium pitch and grandstands prior to start of the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis Balompie on October 27, 2013
Atletico Madrid confirm that fans have seats from the Vicente Calderon when the ground closes next month.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 20:45 UK

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that fans will be able to take seats from the Vicente Calderon stadium as souvenirs at the end of the season.

After Los Rojiblancos' Champions League exit at the hands of city rivals Real Madrid, some supporters were seen removing seats as a memento.

However, with the club still to host their final league match at the ground and the Copa Del Rey final as well as a number of concerts, Atleti have decided that fans can register for their own piece of history rather than rip it out themselves.

Atletico hope the measure will stop supporters from ripping up seats after the final La Liga fixture against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Los Rojiblancos will move into their new stadium, the Wanda-Metropolitano, at the start of next season.

