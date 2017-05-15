Everton announce that they have secured the "most lucrative" shirt sponsorship deal in the club's history with African betting brand SportPesa.

The five-year partnership will start on June 1 and will see the African betting company's name printed on the front of the Toffees' shirts.

Everton CEO Robert Elstone told the official club site: "We're pleased to have secured the biggest commercial partnership deal in the Club's history with an ambitious and growing global company.

"From the outset we have been impressed by SportPesa and the company's plans for the future. Over the coming months and years we will be working closely to realise our ambitions together.

"SportPesa are committed to significant investment, not only in Everton through this partnership but also in the city as they open up a new European headquarters that creates new jobs in Liverpool.

"The Liverpool office will give SportPesa the chance to engage with supporters through a number of fan activities and we look forward to an exciting partnership together."

SportPesa, whose deal has been described on the Everton website as "the most lucrative in the club's 140-year history", are replacing Thai brewing company Chang, who have been shirt sponsors since 2004.