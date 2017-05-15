General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Kelvin MacKenzie leaves the Sun "by mutual consent"

Columnist Kelvin MacKenzie's contract with the Sun newspaper has been "terminated by mutual consent", the paper's publisher has said.
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 17:43 UK

Kelvin MacKenzie's contract with the Sun newspaper has been "terminated by mutual consent", the tabloid's publisher has announced.

The decision follows criticism over an opinion piece written by MacKenzie in which he compared Everton midfielder Ross Barkley to a gorilla and suggested that men in Liverpool with similar wages to the footballer were drug dealers.

News UK said on Monday that MacKenzie, who edited the Sun between 1981 and 1994 and has written a weekly column since 2015, would not return to work after being suspended in April.

A statement read: "Further to our statement on 15 April that Kelvin MacKenzie's services as a columnist for the Sun were suspended, we can confirm that Mr MacKenzie's column will not return to the Sun and his contract with News Group Newspapers has been terminated by mutual consent."

Liverpool's mayor, Joe Anderson, reported MacKenzie to police for what he said were "racial slurs" and Everton banned Sun journalists from its stadium, with Merseyside police continuing their inquiries into the incident.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
 For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Everton heading to Netherlands as part of pre-season schedule
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Morgan Schneiderlin: 'We want Ross Barkley to stay'
