The Sun suspends columnist Kelvin MacKenzie over Liverpool article

The Sun suspends columnist Kelvin MacKenzie over his derogatory remarks regarding the people of Liverpool, one day before the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.
Kelvin MacKenzie has been suspended by The Sun after racial hate complaints were made over views expressed about Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

The former editor of the newspaper claimed that he was not surprised to see Barkley, who has a Nigerian grandfather, punched in the face during a nightclub fracas last weekend due to his resemblance to a gorilla.

MacKenzie also made derogatory remarks regarding the people of Liverpool, stating that males in the city with a similar pay packet to the England international are "drug dealers" and now in prison.

An investigation was launched by Merseyside Police after a complaint was made from members of the public, and The Sun has now taken action by suspending the weekly columnist.

A spokesperson for the publication said: "Columnists are supposed to have strong opinions that provoke debate among the readers. However, their views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper."

MacKenzie's column was published just one day before the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Koeman: 'Everton the best place for Barkley'
