General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Ronald Koeman: 'Ross Barkley will learn from nightclub incident'

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Ronald Koeman insists that Ross Barkley was simply in the 'wrong place at the wrong time' when struck in the face in a Liverpool nightclub last weekend.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 17:47 UK

Ronald Koeman has insisted that he has "no problem" with the incident involving Ross Barkley in a Liverpool nightclub at the weekend and has backed the Everton midfielder to learn from the altercation.

Barkley was seen on CCTV being struck in the hours after the Toffees' 4-2 win over Leicester City at Goodison Park in what was described as an "unprovoked attack", leaving him with a bruise to the face.

Everton boss Koeman does not blame the 23-year-old for simply being 'in the wrong place at the wrong time', however, and expects him to quickly move on from the incident.

"It is not what you like to read in the press about your players," he told reporters. "I think it could happen to anyone in town and maybe now you realise it is maybe not the best place [to be]. It was the wrong time at the wrong place.

"But it is no problem for me if the behaviour [is good]. He didn't drink, he was driving his car, and if you meet those [types of] people then something can happen. Maybe that is the reason I live outside the town. You learn from incidents that happen and that's good because you need to learn."

Barkley has also been urged by Koeman to agree a new contract at Goodison Park, or else he may be forced to cash in during the summer transfer window.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman: 'Everton the best place for Barkley'
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Ross Barkley will learn from nightclub incident'
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante among PFA Player of the Year award nominees
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Everton the best place for Ross Barkley'
Drogba: 'Lukaku to Chelsea makes sense'Osman: 'Lukaku not bigger than Everton'Everton keen to re-sign forward on loan?Newcastle join race for Spanish striker?Galloway returns to Everton after loan spell
Everton to consider move for Cook?Koeman to return to Southampton for Martina?Moyes accused of another incident with female reporterSutton: 'Barkley's been tapped up'Milan talk to Barca over Gerard Deulofeu
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 