Ross Barkley lawyer says Everton midfielder was "victim of an unprovoked attack"

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on December 15, 2014
Matt Himsworth, Ross Barkley's lawyer, confirms that the Everton midfielder was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" in a Liverpool bar on Sunday.
Monday, April 10, 2017

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" in a Liverpool bar on Sunday, his lawyer has confirmed.

CCTV footage appeared on social media on Monday showing two men speaking in a bar before one, who resembles Barkley, appears to be struck in the face and disappears out of shot.

The 23-year-old, who trained on Monday, was reportedly not seriously injured in the incident, which came hours after he played the full match for the Toffees in their 4-2 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

"Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening," Matt Himsworth, managing director of Himsworths Legal, is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Everton have not commented and no complaint has been made to Merseyside Police, who confirmed on Monday that they were reviewing the footage and making enquiries.

Ross Barkley reacts to a miss during the Premier League game between Watford and Everton on April 9, 2016
Police probing alleged Barkley assault video
