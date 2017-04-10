General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Merseyside Police looking into video reportedly showing assault on Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley reacts to a miss during the Premier League game between Watford and Everton on April 9, 2016
© Getty Images
Merseyside Police say that they are making enquiries after a video emerged on social media appearing to show Everton midfielder Ross Barkley being punched in the face.
Police have confirmed that they are making enquiries after a video emerged on social media appearing to show Everton midfielder Ross Barkley being punched.

The CCTV footage shows two men speaking in a Liverpool bar before one, who resembles Barkley, appears to be struck in the face and disappears out of shot.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning after the 23-year-old had played in his side's 4-2 win over Leicester City at Goodison Park on Sunday.

"Merseyside Police is aware of footage online reportedly showing an assault in a bar in Liverpool city centre," read a statement.

"No report of an assault has been received but officers are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident."

Barkley has scored five goals and provided eight assists for Everton - currently seventh in the Premier League table - this season.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Your Comments
