Merseyside Police say that they are making enquiries after a video emerged on social media appearing to show Everton midfielder Ross Barkley being punched in the face.

The CCTV footage shows two men speaking in a Liverpool bar before one, who resembles Barkley, appears to be struck in the face and disappears out of shot.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning after the 23-year-old had played in his side's 4-2 win over Leicester City at Goodison Park on Sunday.

"Merseyside Police is aware of footage online reportedly showing an assault in a bar in Liverpool city centre," read a statement.

"No report of an assault has been received but officers are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident."

Barkley has scored five goals and provided eight assists for Everton - currently seventh in the Premier League table - this season.