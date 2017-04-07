Array

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke 'robbed at gunpoint in Spanish capital'

Koke for Atletico Madrid on October 4, 2014
A report claims that Koke was threatened at gunpoint for his £70,000 watch, less than 48 hours before Atletico Madrid's derby meeting with Real Madrid.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke was reportedly stopped by a man on a motorbike and ordered to hand over his £70,000 watch at gunpoint.

The incident is said to have taken place at an underground car park in the Chamberi district of the Spanish capital at around 7pm on Thursday evening.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports that the 25-year-old was followed into the car park and caught off guard by the thief, who is yet to have been caught.

Koke, expected to feature for Atletico in their derby showdown with city rivals Real Madrid on Saturday, was left shaken but unhurt by the incident.

Atleti follow up this weekend's clash against Real with a Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
