Williams key to McLaren, Honda split?

Williams has emerged as the potential key to fellow British team McLaren's Honda divorce.

According to Blick, Williams could drop its customer Mercedes engine deal for 2018 in order to become the new works Honda team.

That would clear the way for McLaren and Honda to split, with the Woking team reviving its former collaboration with Mercedes.

Honda have promised that they will provide "some kind of improvement" to the combustion engine for this weekend's race in Baku.

McLaren and driver Fernando Alonso have endured a terrible season to date and sit pointless in the rankings.