Williams key to McLaren, Honda split?

Williams emerges as the potential key to fellow British team McLaren's Honda divorce.
Monday, June 19, 2017

Williams has emerged as the potential key to fellow British team McLaren's Honda divorce.

According to Blick, Williams could drop its customer Mercedes engine deal for 2018 in order to become the new works Honda team.

That would clear the way for McLaren and Honda to split, with the Woking team reviving its former collaboration with Mercedes.

Honda have promised that they will provide "some kind of improvement" to the combustion engine for this weekend's race in Baku.

McLaren and driver Fernando Alonso have endured a terrible season to date and sit pointless in the rankings.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
TeamPoints
1Mercedes222
2Ferrari214
3Red Bull112
4Force India71
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes22
7Renault18
8Haas15
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari141
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes129
3Valtteri BottasMercedes93
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari73
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull67
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India44
8Esteban OconForce India27
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
10Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
11Nico HulkenbergRenault18
12Romain GrosjeanHaas10
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes2
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Marcus EricssonSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 