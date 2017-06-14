Honda admits 'test bench' problem

Honda gives an explanation about the extent of its struggle so far in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:28 UK

Honda has given an explanation about the extent of its struggle so far in 2017.

The signs are growing stronger by the day that McLaren have now decided to dump their hapless engine supplier mid-contract.

"The rhetoric has changed," former technical boss Mike Gascoyne told Sky Sports News. "It just sounds like a decision has been made."

Some think that dumping Honda, and switching to customer Mercedes power, could be a desperate effort by the Woking team to hang on to their frustrated top driver Fernando Alonso.

Asked if Honda or Mercedes power would make a difference, Alonso said: "I think it doesn't make any change to my decision."

Nonetheless, it is believed that the final straw for McLaren was the days before Montreal, when Honda informed the team that a planned upgrade would not be delivered on time.

Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa is quoted as saying by Osterreich: "We have not managed to get the right conditions on the test bench.

"Now we need to understand why there is a difference between the test bench and the track."

The season continues in Baku next weekend.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Alonso not ruling out 2018 Indycar switch
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Alonso, Mike Gascoyne, Yusuke Hasegawa, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Sports Mole logo
Honda admits 'test bench' problem
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Michael Douglas tips Fernando Alonso to quit Formula 1
 McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
Fernando Alonso: 'No information about Honda upgrade'
Alonso not ruling out 2018 Indycar switchWolff not commenting on McLaren rumoursResult: Lewis Hamilton wins Canadian Grand PrixAlonso: 'McLaren very competitive without Honda'Villeneuve: 'Vandoorne not yet good enough'
Alonso meets with F1 boss CareyMcLaren considering 'all scenarios' regarding HondaMcLaren give Honda Spa deadline?Alonso unsure over Honda engine upgradeAndretti: 'Alonso wasting time at McLaren'
> McLaren Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes222
2Ferrari214
3Red Bull112
4Force India71
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes22
7Renault18
8Haas15
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari141
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes129
3Valtteri BottasMercedes93
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari73
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull67
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India44
8Esteban OconForce India27
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
10Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
11Nico HulkenbergRenault18
12Romain GrosjeanHaas10
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes2
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Marcus EricssonSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 