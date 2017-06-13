Fernando Alonso: 'No information about Honda upgrade'

McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
© AFP
Rumours are growing by the day that the works McLaren-Honda partnership is now definitely doomed.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 11:17 UK

Rumours are growing by the day that the works McLaren-Honda partnership is now definitely doomed.

It seems that the final straw for the British team was Montreal, where Honda failed to deliver on a promise to upgrade its unreliable and underperforming power unit.

Then, Fernando Alonso retired within sight of the team's first point of 2017.

"It's difficult to find the words to express our disappointment, our frustration and our sadness," said team boss Eric Boullier.

"It's simply and absolutely not good enough."

Once a believer in Honda's potential, key team driver Alonso's message in Canada was that while McLaren are ready to win, the Japanese marque may never be.

"After 16 years, it doesn't change my life to win a point or not, but we have to start scoring for the work that the mechanics do day and night, changing many engines," he said.

After the new engine did not arrive in Montreal, it remains unclear whether it will appear in time for Baku next weekend.

"I do not have information about the improvement of the engine," the Spaniard told Movistar. "I do not work for Honda and I'm not an engine designer."

Alonso is also quoted by Blick newspaper as saying: "I am of course frustrated, but especially at this time for McLaren, who always give me a top car which is then attacked by everyone on the straight."

The 35-year-old's best finish of the 2017 campaign so far was 12th at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Alonso not ruling out 2018 Indycar switch
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Alonso, Eric Boullier, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Canadian Grand Prix
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso not ruling out 2018 Indycar switch
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff not commenting on McLaren rumours
Alonso: 'McLaren very competitive without Honda'Villeneuve: 'Vandoorne not yet good enough'Alonso meets with F1 boss CareyMcLaren considering 'all scenarios' regarding HondaMcLaren give Honda Spa deadline?
Alonso unsure over Honda engine upgradeAndretti: 'Alonso wasting time at McLaren'Alonso: McLaren-Honda struggles "tiring"Alonso surprised at Indy pay-chequeAlonso eyes return to better McLaren
> McLaren Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 