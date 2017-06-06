Bernie Ecclestone: 'Liberty making broadcasters unsettled'

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock before the first practice session at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2015
© AFP
Bernie Ecclestone questions his successors' apparent 'all change' approach to running Formula 1.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 13:00 UK

Bernie Ecclestone has questioned his successors' apparent 'all change' approach to running Formula 1.

With the Liberty Media takeover, long-time F1 supremo Ecclestone, 86, was replaced as chief executive by Chase Carey and two deputies.

On the fact that three men are now doing the former work of one, Ecclestone told Blick newspaper: "That is almost a compliment. But it's now a completely different way of thinking and working."

For one thing, chief Carey has not been shy to criticise Ecclestone's formerly dictatorial style.

"I have to live with that [criticism]," Ecclestone said.

"Maybe I should have changed more things, as the Americans seem to now be about changing everything.

"For me it was always clear - I wanted to run Formula One Management so that it makes a profit for the shareholders. And in the end, the shares were so high that this was the reason it was purchased by the Liberty group."

When asked what his relationship with Carey is like today, Ecclestone answered: "Well, he doesn't need me. He says he knows what he is doing.

"And he has surrounded himself with people who also claim to know what they are doing."

Recently, Ecclestone criticised the new regime's focus on social media, and now he says that all that free content is upsetting the TV broadcasters.

"A lot of the TV stations are unsettled and annoyed," he claimed.

Asked if that is a problem, Ecclestone said: "Yes. We have contracts with these stations which are very exclusive.

"But right now it looks like you can get Formula 1 without paying anything."

Ecclestone was also always opposed to working with Ross Brawn, who is now Carey's sporting deputy.

The Briton said: "Ross never had an insight into our business. He worked as an engineer with Flavio Briatore at Benetton. Then he went to Ferrari, and I don't want to talk about how he later ran his team.

"But he does not have the big picture of politics and commercial processes."

However, he also says that Brawn is "not an idiot", and agrees that F1 is still able to thrive and succeed in the new era.

"And I will be the first to congratulate those responsible," said Ecclestone. "But it is not there yet."

When asked what advice he would give Carey, Brawn and co, he answered: "Why should I recommend anything to these gentlemen? They have different views, as I said before."

The 2017 season continues this weekend with the Canadian Grand Prix.

General view of a Chelsea Football Club sign during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Chelsea tracking Atalanta defender
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bernie Ecclestone, Chase Carey, Ross Brawn, Flavio Briatore, Formula 1
Your Comments



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 