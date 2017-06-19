Honda to deliver engine upgrade in Baku?

Honda look set to deliver a much-needed engine upgrade this weekend in Baku.
In Canada just over a week ago, McLaren chiefs admitted their frustration was at boiling point after the Japanese partner failed to deliver the upgrade as scheduled.

Honda's F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa then said that he could not promise it would even be ready for the following race in Azerbaijan, but he has now confirmed that "some kind of improvement" in the combustion engine will be implemented for Baku.

"I don't know if you can call it specification three, but we'll definitely introduce something even if it is intermediate," he told Sportiva.

"If you improve the combustion engine, the temperature of the exhaust decreases by being more efficient, which reduces the energy recovered through the turbo and MGU-H, making it necessary to change these parts too.

"The situation is more complicated than people can imagine."

McLaren are yet to get on the board this season and sit bottom of the team rankings.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes222
2Ferrari214
3Red Bull112
4Force India71
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes22
7Renault18
8Haas15
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari141
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes129
3Valtteri BottasMercedes93
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari73
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull67
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India44
8Esteban OconForce India27
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
10Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
11Nico HulkenbergRenault18
12Romain GrosjeanHaas10
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes2
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Marcus EricssonSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 