Romain Saiss: 'FA did their job with Jonjo Shelvey'

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss says that the Football Association "did their job" in disciplining Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey for racist language.
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss has said that the Football Association "did their job" in disciplining Jonjo Shelvey for racist language earlier this season.

The Newcastle United midfielder was handed a five-match ban and a £100,000 for an incident during a game in September in which he is alleged to have called Saiss an "Arab prick".

Shelvey accepted the charges but denied making the comments, insisting that he had instead referred to the Morocco international as a "smelly-breathed prick".

"Just after it was difficult. I don't read the press, when I finish training I stay at home with my family and let the football out," Saiss told the Express & Star. "I think the FA did their job and now for me it's finished. I'm okay and smiling [now].

"I think this word has no place in football or life. England is a big country with more nationalities and there is no problem.

"I remember this game, a big game. After, with this, it's more difficult for some weeks because I had just come in England, my first game I have one problem. This is life maybe, sometimes, we have this problem."

Saiss joined Wolves from Ligue 1 outfit Angers last summer.

