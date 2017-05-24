General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers to make approach for Nuno Espirito Santo?

Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly emerges as a managerial target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly added Nuno Espirito Santo to their managerial shortlist as they continue to look for a replacement for Paul Lambert.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that owners Fosun International would sack Lambert after a disagreement over transfers ahead of the summer window, and a number of names have been linked with the position.

However, according to the Express & Star, Santo is now regarded as a target for the Championship club after his departure from Porto.

After their second-place finish in Portugal's top flight, Santo left the Estadio do Dragao on Monday and another alleged Wolves target Marco Silva is the frontrunner to take over.

With Aitor Karanka settled in the North-East and it being claimed that Vitoria Setubal coach Jose Couceiro is not a target at this stage, it would appear that Santo may be seen as the logical choice by Fosun and agent Jorge Mendes.

Santo is a client of Mendes and with his representative ready to have a big say on players signed by Wolves in the transfer market, the 43-year-old - who has also managed Rio Ave and Valencia - could be tempted to move to Molineux.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
