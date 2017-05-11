General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert holds "crunch talks" with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves manager the mighty Paul Lambert poses with his well-deserved Championship manager of the month award for March 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert reportedly holds "crunch talks" with the club in a bid to resolve his future.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 19:32 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert reportedly held "crunch talks" with the club's hierarchy this afternoon in a bid to resolve the dispute over transfer policy.

Earlier today it emerged that Lambert was considering his Molineux future after being told that 'super agent' Jorge Mendes - advisor to Wolves' Chinese owners Fosun - would be taking over the club's transfer dealings this summer.

The Scot, who took over the Midlands side in November after Walter Zenga's ill-fated spell, had been planning to conduct a major overhaul of the squad ahead of next season with a focus on bringing in experienced British players in a bid to challenge for promotion.

According to the Express & Star, Lambert held talks with Fosun this afternoon and made it clear that he is "keen to come to an agreement" and that quitting "is a last resort".

Lambert is said to be prepared to work "in conjunction" with Mendes, who represents the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho, but will "not be dictated to" and wants to bring in his "own pinpointed signings".

Portuguese manager Jose Couceiro has already been touted as a potential replacement for Lambert should he depart Molineux.

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
