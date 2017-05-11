Jose Couceiro to replace Paul Lambert at Wolverhampton Wanderers?

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly considering replacing head coach Paul Lambert with Portuguese manager Jose Couceiro.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 16:36 UK

Portuguese manager Jose Couceiro has been linked with replacing Paul Lambert as head coach at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Scot's future at Molineux was suddenly thrown into doubt today when a report suggested that he is on the verge of leaving the club following an alleged row over transfer policy.

The report claimed that Wolves' Chinese owners Fosun International are planning to hand over responsibility for this summer's transfer activity to 'super agent' Jorge Mendes - representative for Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho - who advised Fosun in their purchase of the club last summer.

Lambert had previously outlined his intentions to rebuild the squad this summer with a focus on British signings with proven Championship experience, whereas Mendes would most likely bring in foreign players via his extensive international connections.

According to Portuguese newspaper Correo da Manha, Wolves are now looking to replace Lambert with Couceiro, who is currently in his third spell as manager of Portuguese side Vitoria de Setubal.

The 54-year-old has been in charge of 11 different sides during his 13-year managerial career - including in Lithuania, Turkey and Russia, as well as stints as manager of Sporting Lisbon, Porto and the Portugal under-21s side.

Lambert, meanwhile, was appointed by Fosun in November as replacement for Walter Zenga, who was sacked just 89 days after taking over from Kenny Jackett.

Wolves have yet to comment on the speculation on their managerial situation.

Wolves manager the mighty Paul Lambert poses with his well-deserved Championship manager of the month award for March 2017
