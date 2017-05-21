General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aitor Karanka: 'I need to take the right step'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Aitor Karanka - who has been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers - says that he needs to take the "right step" when deciding on his next job.
Aitor Karanka has said that he is in "no rush" to accept his next managerial role, despite reports linking him with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Spaniard has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough in March, but it has been suggested that he is on the shortlist to replace Paul Lambert, who is said to be on the brink of leaving Molineux after a disagreement over transfers with owners Fosun International.

However, despite reiterating that he wants to remain in England, Karanka has revealed that he will only take another job when he considers it to be "the right step" in his career.

The 43-year-old told Goals on Sunday: "I need to do the right step. When I went to Middlesbrough, I thought it was a good move for me and over time, it turned out to be right, but I am not in a rush.

"I need to take the right step and let's see what another step is. I would like it to be here."

Karanka won 80 of his 171 matches in charge at Middlesbrough, a period which included promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Wolves show interest in Marco Silva?
