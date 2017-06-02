New Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that he turned down moves to Champions League clubs in order to make the switch to Molineux.

New Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that he turned down moves to Champions League clubs in order to make the switch to the Championship.

After being sacked from his role at Porto, Nuno was quickly linked with the managerial job at Molineux due to his association with agent Jorge Mendes, who played a role in the takeover involving Fosun International.

Wolves have ambitions to return to the Premier League after five seasons outside of the top flight, and Nuno has said that he is excited to be a part of the project in the West Midlands.

The 43-year-old told the club's official website: "I hope I can help build a new future here. I'm looking forward to getting inspiration from those golden years – and making a new future.

"I believe in the project. I believe in the ideas and I trust people. For us, as coaches, we had other options. We decided to come here because we wanted to improve as people. We want to develop the club.

"The people you meet, the people you have conversations with. If these things combine with your own expectations it is a good step. I turned down Champions League clubs because I believe in the new project. I really want to build something."

Wolves have only finished in 14th and 15th in the standings respectively during the past two seasons.