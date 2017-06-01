New Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that he is relishing the "challenge" of trying to gain promotion to the Premier League.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Santo had replaced Paul Lambert in the Molineux dugout, and the former Porto boss has revealed that he was excited to try to deliver promotion for owners Fosun International, who have made their third managerial change since arriving at the club last July.

The 43-year-old told reporters: "I like challenge and I appreciate people, so the moment I met people from Wolves I was delighted.

"I want to help the team succeed. We as a coaching staff have to see and adapt, we know that it's hard and really tough, but we are ready. We have to organise to plan to build the squad."

Santo's links with Jorge Mendes have helped secure his role at the West Midlands outfit, and it is expected that a number of players represented by the agent will be signed ahead of the next campaign.

However, managing director Laurie Dalrymple has denied suggestions that Mendes is in sole control of transfers.