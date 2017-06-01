General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nuno Espirito Santo excited by Wolverhampton Wanderers challenge

Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
© Getty Images
New Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that he is relishing the "challenge" of trying to gain promotion to the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 12:41 UK

New Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has said that he is ready for the "challenge" of trying to gain promotion to the Premier League.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Santo had replaced Paul Lambert in the Molineux dugout, and the former Porto boss has revealed that he was excited to try to deliver promotion for owners Fosun International, who have made their third managerial change since arriving at the club last July.

The 43-year-old told reporters: "I like challenge and I appreciate people, so the moment I met people from Wolves I was delighted.

"I want to help the team succeed. We as a coaching staff have to see and adapt, we know that it's hard and really tough, but we are ready. We have to organise to plan to build the squad."

Santo's links with Jorge Mendes have helped secure his role at the West Midlands outfit, and it is expected that a number of players represented by the agent will be signed ahead of the next campaign.

However, managing director Laurie Dalrymple has denied suggestions that Mendes is in sole control of transfers.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Mendes "not in charge" of Wolves transfers
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nuno Espirito Santo, Paul Lambert, Jorge Mendes, Laurie Dalrymple, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Ryan Bennett of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and West Ham United at Carrow Road on July 28, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers announce Ryan Bennett arrival on three-year deal
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Laurie Dalrymple: 'Jorge Mendes not in charge of Wolves transfers'
 Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm Nuno as new head coach
Santo excited by Wolves challengeWolves to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?Lambert releases statement through LMALambert in running for Hull City job?Wolves take interest in Ghanaian defender?
Wolves announce Paul Lambert exitSanto becomes top target for Wolves?Marco Silva decides to leave Hull City?Wolves to make approach for Santo?Fenerbahce to make offer for Costa?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 