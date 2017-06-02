Chelsea coach Eddie Newton reportedly takes an interest in the vacant managerial position at Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been without a boss since the resignation of David Moyes after their relegation to the Championship, and the club's hierarchy are taking their time over their next appointment.

However, according to the Sunderland Echo, Newton is among the names who have applied for the vacant role at the Stadium of Light.

The 45-year-old is yet to manage a senior team, but he has been assistant manager to Roberto Di Matteo at MK Dons, West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea respectively.

He has also held other backroom positions at Stamford Bridge, but now appears ready to make the step up should an opportunity arise in the summer.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes remains the favourite to take over at the North-East club, despite odds fluctuating over the potential appointment of Ryan Giggs.