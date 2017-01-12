Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert talks up the importance of fan support ahead of former side Aston Villa's visit to Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has talked up the importance of fan support ahead of a crunch clash with Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Championship side have enjoyed an upturn in form since Lambert replaced Walter Zenga at the start of November, and claimed a memorable 2-0 triumph at Premier League outfit Stoke City in the FA Cup last weekend.

The former Villa boss believes that the attitude of the Molineux faithful has been key to their recent performances and will be instrumental as they attempt to mount an unlikely playoff push in the second half of the season.

"That relationship is important at any club, even more so here with a big fanbase," he told the Express & Star. "You can see it and sense it, that the players and supporters are bouncing off each other.

"That's a great thing to have and a strong and powerful thing to have. The way the lads are playing, it's generating that. The noise was incredible on Saturday and it has been at home as well. The players and fans seem to be unified.

"Without a doubt the passionate fanbase drives you on – it's a powerful thing. When you have what we have it's an incredible help. People underestimate how much a fanbase helps a team."

Wolves are currently 16th in the Championship, 13 points off the playoffs with 21 games of the season still to play.