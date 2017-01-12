General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert: 'Players and fans are unified'

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert talks up the importance of fan support ahead of former side Aston Villa's visit to Molineux.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:35 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has talked up the importance of fan support ahead of a crunch clash with Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Championship side have enjoyed an upturn in form since Lambert replaced Walter Zenga at the start of November, and claimed a memorable 2-0 triumph at Premier League outfit Stoke City in the FA Cup last weekend.

The former Villa boss believes that the attitude of the Molineux faithful has been key to their recent performances and will be instrumental as they attempt to mount an unlikely playoff push in the second half of the season.

"That relationship is important at any club, even more so here with a big fanbase," he told the Express & Star. "You can see it and sense it, that the players and supporters are bouncing off each other.

"That's a great thing to have and a strong and powerful thing to have. The way the lads are playing, it's generating that. The noise was incredible on Saturday and it has been at home as well. The players and fans seem to be unified.

"Without a doubt the passionate fanbase drives you on – it's a powerful thing. When you have what we have it's an incredible help. People underestimate how much a fanbase helps a team."

Wolves are currently 16th in the Championship, 13 points off the playoffs with 21 games of the season still to play.

Manchester United's English defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson walks on the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7,
Read Next:
Man Utd recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson
>
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: 'Players and fans are unified'
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Owen Coyle pleased with Wolverhampton Wanderers target's attitude
 Manchester United's English defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson walks on the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7,
Manchester United recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Wolverhampton Wanderers
Kortney Hause: 'We can beat anyone'Coates: 'It's football, it happens'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundDefender signs new long-term deal with WolvesPaul Lambert: 'Stoke win was deserved'
Team News: Afellay starts for StokeBolton extend James Henry loan dealBamford 'too expensive' for WolvesWolves interested in Patrick Bamford?Coyle: 'No Wolves offer for Marshall'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version