Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Danny Batth has claimed that he and his teammates never lacked belief in their ability to claim victories at Molineux.

The West Midlands outfit possess one of the worst home records in the Championship, but their 3-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday represented their second successive success in front of their own supporters.

Wolves have generally impressed on the road this season, but Batth has suggested that no-one in the dressing room ever questioned their approach to games at their home ground.

The 26-year-old told the club's official website: "The test for us against Cardiff was to bring our away form to Molineux. We've been below par here and our results have reflected that.

"There's not a single player in that dressing room that hasn't questioned why we've been better away than at home, but I think against Cardiff we showed positivity and were on the front foot, and the fans were behind us because of that.

"I thought we adopted the right balance of being direct at times and playing good football at others - we dealt with Cardiff's threats from set-pieces reasonably well and I think we deserved the three points."

The result over Cardiff has left Wolves eight points clear of the relegation zone in the second-tier standings.