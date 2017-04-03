General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves defender Danny Batth delighted with back-to-back home wins

Danny Batth in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Danny Batth admits that he and his teammates were delighted to produce a rare strong performance at Molineux against Cardiff Coty.
Monday, April 3, 2017

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Danny Batth has claimed that he and his teammates never lacked belief in their ability to claim victories at Molineux.

The West Midlands outfit possess one of the worst home records in the Championship, but their 3-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday represented their second successive success in front of their own supporters.

Wolves have generally impressed on the road this season, but Batth has suggested that no-one in the dressing room ever questioned their approach to games at their home ground.

The 26-year-old told the club's official website: "The test for us against Cardiff was to bring our away form to Molineux. We've been below par here and our results have reflected that.

"There's not a single player in that dressing room that hasn't questioned why we've been better away than at home, but I think against Cardiff we showed positivity and were on the front foot, and the fans were behind us because of that.

"I thought we adopted the right balance of being direct at times and playing good football at others - we dealt with Cardiff's threats from set-pieces reasonably well and I think we deserved the three points."

The result over Cardiff has left Wolves eight points clear of the relegation zone in the second-tier standings.

Danny Batth in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Danny Batth in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle39256872333981
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton39248764333180
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield38225114744371
4Reading39217115249370
5Leeds UnitedLeeds392161252371569
6Fulham391713967472064
7Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds39189124940963
8Preston North EndPreston391513115448658
9Norwich CityNorwich39169146558757
10Derby CountyDerby391511134238456
11Aston Villa391412134139254
12Brentford39158166257553
13Barnsley391410155656052
14Cardiff CityCardiff39149165457-351
15Queens Park RangersQPR39148174652-650
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves38139164949048
17Ipswich TownIpswich391016133948-946
18Birmingham CityBirmingham391113153955-1646
19Burton Albion391111174053-1344
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest39119195465-1142
21Bristol City39118205055-541
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn39913174658-1240
23Wigan AthleticWigan39810213246-1434
RRotherham UnitedRotherham3945303388-5517
> Full Version
 