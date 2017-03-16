General view of Molineux

Danny Batth: "We're not getting carried away"

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Danny Batth insists that his side are "not getting carried away" after recording back-to-back wins.
Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Danny Batth has insisted that his side are "not getting carried away" after recording back-to-back wins in the Championship.

A disastrous run of five straight defeats in February saw the Midlands side fall to just one point above the relegation zone, but victories over Rotherham United and Brentford have taken them up to 18th and four points clear with a game in hand.

Wolves next face a tough trip to playoff-chasing Fulham on Saturday and Batth has urged his side to make sure they are "on top" of Slavisa Jokanovic's men "from the off".

"The boys showed great character [against Brentford] and we need to see more of that this season – we've not seen enough of it," he told the Express & Star. "There's obviously jubilation at the end but we're not getting carried away. It's just a stepping stone to where we want to end up. We need to focus on Saturday's trip to Craven Cottage.

"For every high in the Championship there's a low around the corner. [But] we go to Fulham full of confidence.

"We've got a good group of lads and trust me they've felt the pain these last few weeks. I've never really questioned desire in our dressing room. There's never been a lack of desire, it's literally just been a finishing touch.

"I don't look behind or in front, I just focus on the present. We'll make sure we're on top of Fulham from the off."

The two sides played out a memorable 4-4 draw in the reverse fixture at Molineux in December.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert "delighted" with win
