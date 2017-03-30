Wolverhampton Wanderers announce a number of improvements to the Molineux matchday experience.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced a number of measures aimed at improving the matchday experience at Molineux.

Managing director Laurie Dalrymple confirmed that two new 30sqm screens will be installed in the stadium this summer as a replacement for the existing video screens, which have been defunct for the last 10 years.

A fan zone sponsored by Carling will also launch in the Stan Cullis stand, featuring music and comedy performances, with the aim of bringing fans into the stadium earlier.

"f we're being honest I think that we've fallen a bit behind the curve in terms of matchday entertainment and our matchday experience," Dalrymple told the club's website. "I'm pleased to say that at the last board meeting, I sought the approval to make some significant investments into our great stadium and what we can do here on a match day.

"From next season, we will have two brand new digital video screens in place. This will mean that we will be able to deliver huge amounts of content to our fans. We want to encourage fans to get here earlier and experience a really positive vibrant, lively matchday experience.

"Let's not detract from the priority, which is that we know that we've got to get that consistency level right on the pitch, and we know that we've got to continue to invest in the squad as best as we can - that's an absolute given. Added to that though, I think that with the level of investment that we will start to make now in other areas, I think this place could be absolutely cracking."

The club has also announced that it has surpassed the 11,000 mark in season ticket sales for next season, an increase of more than 10% on the equivalent stage last season.