Wolverhampton Wanderers are monitoring the fitness of goalkeeper Carl Ikeme after suffering a minor hamstring injury.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has revealed that it is unclear whether goalkeeper Carl Ikeme will be fit for his side's match with Cardiff City this weekend.

Ikeme is currently carrying a minor hamstring injury, and Lambert has acknowledged that it is too early to say if the Nigerian international will feature in the starting lineup for the Championship fixture.

Lambert told the club's official website: "Carl is back with us but he has a knock at the minute so we are having to monitor him.

"We will see how he is, but it's a bit early to say for the weekend. We will see how it develops and if he is going to be ok."

Andy Lonergan and Harry Burgoyne - who have both made first-team appearances this season - are options for Lambert should Ikeme not recover in time.