Jan 28, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves youngster Harry Burgoyne could start against Liverpool

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert reveals that young goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne is in line to face Liverpool.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 19:21 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers could hand a start to young goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne in this weekend's FA Cup fourth round match at Liverpool.

Wolves boss Paul Lambert has confirmed that the 20-year-old is in contention to feature, with Carl Ikeme suspended and doubts over Andy Lonergan's fitness.

"Harry's available and Andy's training," Lambert told the club's website. "If it's going to be Harry I don't have a problem, and he's never let me down before.

"Mentally he can handle the game, even with 50-odd thousand there I think he can handle it. That's the same for any of the young kids.

"Andy wasn't available on Saturday but he's been back training with us. He's doing alright, he hasn't played for a while - it's more likely that he'll be available."

Burgoyne has made two senior appearances for Wolves to date.

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
expand