Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert reveals that young goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne is in line to face Liverpool.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could hand a start to young goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne in this weekend's FA Cup fourth round match at Liverpool.

Wolves boss Paul Lambert has confirmed that the 20-year-old is in contention to feature, with Carl Ikeme suspended and doubts over Andy Lonergan's fitness.

"Harry's available and Andy's training," Lambert told the club's website. "If it's going to be Harry I don't have a problem, and he's never let me down before.

"Mentally he can handle the game, even with 50-odd thousand there I think he can handle it. That's the same for any of the young kids.

"Andy wasn't available on Saturday but he's been back training with us. He's doing alright, he hasn't played for a while - it's more likely that he'll be available."

Burgoyne has made two senior appearances for Wolves to date.