Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has said that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley should have received a red card for a tackle on Dejan Lovren during the Merseyside derby.

Early in the match, Barkley avoided a booking for a late challenge on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, before he was cautioned for a studs-up tackle on Lovren just before half time.

While Gallagher insists that a yellow would have been deserved for the first incident, he has claimed that the England international was lucky to remain on the pitch after the coming-together with Lovren.

Gallagher told Sky Sports News: "I think it is a red card. It was a very dangerous tackle and Lovren was very lucky not to have his leg broken. However, I have spoken to many people and they say yellow card.

"In the referee's defence, that is a very difficult tackle to spot in the natural game as it happened so quickly."

Lovren has criticised Barkley for failing to apologise for his part in the incident.