Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 52,920
Liverpool
3-1
Everton
Mane (8'), Coutinho (31'), Origi (60')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Pennington (28')
Davies (26'), Barkley (40'), Williams (62')

Dermot Gallagher: 'Ross Barkley deserved a red card'

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley should have been sent off during the Merseyside derby with Liverpool.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 11:55 UK

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has said that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley should have received a red card for a tackle on Dejan Lovren during the Merseyside derby.

Early in the match, Barkley avoided a booking for a late challenge on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, before he was cautioned for a studs-up tackle on Lovren just before half time.

While Gallagher insists that a yellow would have been deserved for the first incident, he has claimed that the England international was lucky to remain on the pitch after the coming-together with Lovren.

Gallagher told Sky Sports News: "I think it is a red card. It was a very dangerous tackle and Lovren was very lucky not to have his leg broken. However, I have spoken to many people and they say yellow card.

"In the referee's defence, that is a very difficult tackle to spot in the natural game as it happened so quickly."

Lovren has criticised Barkley for failing to apologise for his part in the incident.

Dejan Lovren in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Lovren disappointed with Barkley conduct
>
View our homepages for Ross Barkley, Dejan Lovren, Dermot Gallagher, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Everton must defend against Manchester United'
 Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Everton, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion target move for Wilfried Bony?
 Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Arsenal lining up summer move for Idrissa Gueye?
Koeman happy to place faith in young playersGallagher: 'Barkley deserved a red card'Lovren disappointed with Barkley conductJagielka not giving up on top-four hopesKoeman: 'Everton controlled the game'
Carragher: 'Lukaku bullied by Lovren'Paul Pogba closing in on Man Utd returnKlopp hails "well-deserved" victoryResult: Liverpool up to third with Merseyside derby winKlopp pays tribute to Coleman's "character"
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 