Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has heaped praise on midfielder Dave Edwards for his work for the club this season.

The 31-year-old has been in fine form for the Midlands side this term and ranks as their top scorer in the Championship with 10 goals to date.

The tally ranks as Edwards's best of his playing career and marks the first time that a Wolves midfielder has reached double figures since Andy King in 1985-86.

"Dave Edwards has been huge for me since I have been at Wolves and it's incredible what he has done in terms of goalscoring this season," Lambert told the Express & Star.

"I think he is a big catalyst for Wolves. The way he plays the game, the way he understands the game. His goalscoring record is exceptional, particularly from midfield.

"The big thing people might not see is he is an incredible presser of the ball. The biggest compliment you can pay him is that he is a great professional."

The Wales international has been with Wolves since 2008 and has made 274 appearances for the club across the top three divisions of English football.