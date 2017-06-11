Ashley Williams believes that Wales remain "in a good position" in the Group D standings and is hopeful of picking up a positive result away to Serbia on Sunday evening.

The Dragons have ground to make up on their Group D rivals, finding themselves four points adrift of the joint-leaders midway through the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Williams, a part of the squad that fell to a 6-1 reverse up the road in Novi Sad five years ago, is adamant that Wales will thrive under pressure in front of a partisan crowd at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

"We're still in a good position halfway through," he told reporters. "I live for [games like these]. As a team, we live for these nights. It doesn't always come off. I think we've seen that before in the past.

"But of late, this is the kind of game we love, when you're up against it in a different country, you're working hard and you're backing your mates up. Once you get in that groove, it's difficult to beat.

"We're very resilient and we're a gritty team. This is another opportunity for us to go out there and show our togetherness, put in a big shift and hopefully get the result we want."

Wales have had a mixed campaign to date, winning their opening qualifier against Moldova but then drawing four in succession.