Jun 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
SerbiaSerbia
vs.
Wales
 

Ashley Williams relishing challenge of taking on Serbia

Wales defender Ashley Williams in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Ashley Williams believes that Wales remain "in a good position" in the Group D standings and is hopeful of picking up a positive result away to Serbia on Sunday evening.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 22:41 UK

Wales skipper Ashley Williams has insisted that the togetherness in the camp will be enough to get his side back on track when they face Serbia in Belgrade on Sunday.

The Dragons have ground to make up on their Group D rivals, finding themselves four points adrift of the joint-leaders midway through the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Williams, a part of the squad that fell to a 6-1 reverse up the road in Novi Sad five years ago, is adamant that Wales will thrive under pressure in front of a partisan crowd at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

"We're still in a good position halfway through," he told reporters. "I live for [games like these]. As a team, we live for these nights. It doesn't always come off. I think we've seen that before in the past.

"But of late, this is the kind of game we love, when you're up against it in a different country, you're working hard and you're backing your mates up. Once you get in that groove, it's difficult to beat.

"We're very resilient and we're a gritty team. This is another opportunity for us to go out there and show our togetherness, put in a big shift and hopefully get the result we want."

Wales have had a mixed campaign to date, winning their opening qualifier against Moldova but then drawing four in succession.

A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
 Wales striker Sam Vokes in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
 Wales defender Ashley Williams in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
