World Cup
Jun 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
SerbiaSerbia
1-1
Wales
Mitrovic (73')
Stojkovic (33'), Milivojevic (35'), Matic (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ramsey (35' pen.)
Allen (57'), Richards (71')

Team News: Sam Vokes wins 50th Wales cap

Wales striker Sam Vokes in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Wales striker Sam Vokes wins his 50th cap as Chris Coleman makes three changes to his side to face Serbia in a World Cup qualifier.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 21:47 UK

Wales striker Sam Vokes will win his 50th cap having been named in the starting XI for this evening's World Cup qualifier with Serbia.

Vokes is one of three enforced changes made by manager Chris Coleman from the side that drew with the Republic of Ireland in March.

The most notable absentee for Wales is Gareth Bale, who misses the match through suspension along with Neil Taylor - the latter of whom was shown a straight red card for his horror challenge on Seamus Coleman in the last international break.

Hal Robson-Kanu is suspended, meanwhile, which sees Vokes, David Edwards and Jazz Richards come into the side for tonight's crucial qualifier.

Serbia make two changes to the side which faced Georgia in March as Matija Nastasic and Jagos Vukovic come in for Nikola Maksimovic and Ivan Obradovic.

The hosts will go two points clear at the top of Group D with victory this evening.

Serbia: Stojkovic; Rukavina, Ivanovic, Nastasic, Kolarov; Vukovic, Milivojevic, Matic; Kostic, Mitrovic, Tadic
Subs: Obradovic, Gudelj, Tosic, Spajic, Gacinovic, Pavlovic, Katai, Kosanovic, Mitrovic, Rajkovic, Prijovic, Jovanovic

Wales: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Davies, Richards; Allen, Ledley, Ramsey, Edwards; Vokes
Subs: Ward, Williams, Walsh, Lockyer, Jones, Huws, Evans, Wilson, Lawrence, James, Bradshaw, Watkins

Follow all of the action in Belgrade courtesy of Sports Mole's live text coverage of the game.

A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
