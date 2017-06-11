Live Commentary: Serbia 0-1 Wales

Chris Coleman and his men will be desperately seeking three points on the road as they aim to get a stuttering qualification campaign back on track.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage as Serbia take on Wales in their World Cup qualifying clash at the Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade.

8.35pm What a first half... Everything you'd want from international football. Both sides have been solid defensively and the game has been opened up by a brilliant piece of magic. Things have been relatively even across the first 45 minutes, but Ramsey's heroics have given the visitors a much-needed edge as they aim to get themselves back into the qualification reckoning.

45+1 min HALF TIME: SERBIA 0-1 WALES

45 min CLOSE! Kolarov shows a superb turn of pace into the left channel and drills a thunderous ball towards the penalty area. Thankfully Chester gets across in time to make a vital interception and Kolarov shows a superb turn of pace into the left channel and drills a thunderous ball towards the penalty area. Thankfully Chester gets across in time to make a vital interception and Wales somehow survive...

43 min How do Wales manage this game going forward now? They're not exactly setup for the counter, but that might come in handy should Serbia begin to open up and go for an equaliser in the second half. How Bale would have relished this position...

40 min CLOSE! Serbia come back with real force now as Ivanovic gets the better of Ramsey down the right. The ball is driven into the middle for the run of Matic, although Williams has other ideas as he produces a wonderful interception at the death in order to prevent the Chelsea midfielder from stabbing an effort towards goal.

36 min What a huge goal this could be for Wales! From that resulting corner the ball is turned into the box, where Sam Vokes has his shirt tugged, leaving the referee to point straight to the spot with little complaint from the Serbia players. After some brilliant work to win the initial free kick, Ramsey steps up to produce the most outlandish of panenkas to send Stojkovic the wrong way and a looping ball spinning into the top corner. That might be one of the best penalties I have ever laid my lucky eyes on...

35 min GOAL! SERBIA 0-1 WALES (AARON RAMSEY PEN)

34 min PENALTY TO WALES!

33 min YELLOW CARD! Dreadful goalkeeping from Stojkovic who charges out to challenge Ramsey. The Welshman gets past the keeper and is then brought down just outside of the penalty area, leaving Wales with a free kick in a perfect position.

29 min Wales are under the cosh now as red shirts swarm forward and an almost-telling ball is whipped into the box. After a bit of pin-balling, Gunter hacks the danger away much to the relief of his teammates. The home side are starting to look a little more dangerous in attack.

26 min Ivanovic is searching for his record-equalling goal already as he winds up from distance, although his effort goes high and wide with Hennessey unmoved. The home side haven't created too much going forward. Most of the positive stuff has handed to come through Tadic and Kostic. Rukavina does really well this time to beat Richards before sending an enticing ball into the box. Luckily for Wales, Mitrovic is just a couple of inches out and his slide ends up in vain.

24 min Vokes has had very little service in these opening stages of the contest. The frontman comes deep to try and win a neat knock-down, but is soon flagged for offside after competing well to win the ball. That's sort of been the story of Wales' forward play at the moment.

20 min Chester gets caught slightly flat-footed and Tadic almost gets the perfect cross into the box. From the resulting corner, Serbia can only find the back of Richards who clears without too much notice. The following set-piece sees the visitors eventually scramble things clear via Davis after a rather poor delivery from the left side. This game has lacked that little bit of cutting edge so far...

16 min Coleman will be pleased with what he has seen so far. The visitors have looked far from over-roared and have been able to venture forward positively without being harmed too much at the back. Ramsey has looked creative when given room and Wales have shuffled compactly when required to stifle Serbia when they move into attack.

15 min Gunter is absolutely furious with the officials as he makes great strides down the right flank. It looks like he has the beating of Vukovic, but ends up falling to the deck in rather dramatic fashion. The referee is having none of it and waves play on, much to the dismay of the 27-year-old.

12 min Ramsey shows a productive turn of pace on the ball to get past Rukavina, before being fouled. Richards then finds himself brought down by the Serbia defender, leaving the visitors with a free kick in a good position. Ramsey delivers into the area, but his whipped delivery is disappointedly overhit and sails out for a goal kick. They'll need to make better use of those set-pieces should they want to come away from here with a positive result.

10 min Lots of keep-ball at the moment from both sides, especially in the middle of the park. The formations look pretty well matched at the moment. Kostic does superbly on the left as he cuts inside to deliver a cross towards the head of a lurking Mitrovic, leaving Chester to make a strong headed clearance in the middle of the box with Williams already beaten to the ball.

7 min Serbia have just started to settle and are aiming to exploit the flanks. Tadic does well to break away down the right channel, but he is met by some stern defending from Richards at left-back, who ushers the ball out for a throw. The full-back will have to be on his game tonight given the pace in the home side.

5 min Wales do well to snatch possession just inside the Serbia half and Vokes gallops away at pace in order to put pressure on the home defence. Ramsey peels away to his right and begs for the through-ball. His teammate tries to deliver although his pass is just a little under-cooked and Nastasic is able to get a vital foot in. Positive signs already for the Dragons!

3 min Gunter shows some early positivity down the right and is able to win a corner for Wales. The ball into the box finds Williams scrambling towards the back-post, but his free header is sent into the ground and wide without troubling Stojkovic. He might have done a little better there, it was a decent half chance for the Everton centre-back.

2 min The visitors enjoy some comforting early possession under a throng of jeers from the home fans. Edwards finds space on the left flank and hangs a cross up into the box, although there is very little effort to meet the ball and Stojkovic comes out to gather with ease.

1 min KICKOFF! Wales are featuring in their black and grey away strip, while Serbia don full red at home. The visitors get us moving here, kicking from right to left. We're in for a corker, surely!

7.40pm Here they come then, the players emerge from the tunnel to a monumental roar. It's now time for the national anthems and then we'll be off. Cue lots of out-of-time miming from both sets of players.

7.39pm As mentioned earlier, this stadium holds a great atmosphere and things are starting to feel rather feisty already with both sets of fans in full song. Not long to go now, just a couple of minutes.

7.35pm The Dragons will be motivated too given the Republic of Ireland's 1-1 draw with Austria a little earlier this evening. That pushes Wales down into fourth momentarily, but should they win here they would be only two points off top spot and two clear of chasing Austria too.

7.31pm PREDICTION! Right, we're just under 15 minutes from kickoff in Belgrade and it's time to make a prediction. This stadium often proves a testing place to travel to and that difficulty will certainly be compounded given Wales' recent form and the country's problematic injury concerns. Having said that, this unit of Wales players have proved on countless occasions that they are capable of producing what's required, even when the odds are against them. With that in mind, I'm backing Wales to steal a point here and keep their dwindling hopes of qualification just about alive. Both sides are likely to score: 1-1 come the end of 90 minutes...

7.30pm Here's an interesting statistic for you... Former Chelsea full-back and Serbia veteran Branislav Ivanovic would become his country's joint second-highest scorer of all time with 12 goals should he find a way past Wayne Hennessey tonight.

7.27pm Much has been made of Coleman's time at the helm of Welsh football and he has made it abundantly clear that this coming tournament would be his last in the role. Should Wales lose tonight, this could well be his final game in charge given some of the inferences the coach has made in the past. That sort of seems ludicrous given what he was able to achieve during Wales' time at Euro 2016 last summer.

7.23pm Mae #Cymru allan ar y cae!#SRBvCYM #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/Zn6QBGmDH0 — Wales (@FAWales) 11 June 2017 Here's a quick shot doing the rounds on Twitter from a little earlier, showing the Stadion Rajko Mitic slowly filling up ahead of kickoff:

7.22pm Coleman has just been speaking to the press too and his had this to say about his side's chances going into the match: "We are missing one or two but that gives opportunities. We will match up with Serbia in a formation we have been playing in the last few years. Our boys are well versed tactically. This will be a chess match. We have to be streetwise. We can't tear around the pitch, we have to be mentally wise and smart. The game lasts for 95 minutes, we know that. We can't lose tonight."

7.19pm Wales playmaker Allen does not seem phased by the challenge tonight, though, despite being involved during that humiliating defeat back in 2012 too. Here's what the Stoke City midfielder has had to say during the build-up, according to BBC Sport: "We see it as a chance to tackle that challenge and we are confident we still have enough in that squad to go out there and get a good result."

7.18pm Another slight consideration that will be in the back of Coleman's mind surrounds potential suspensions. Five of Wales' starting XI here are all just a booking away from a ban and that could cause serious problems looking ahead should the Dragons be able to get anything out of this away fixture.

7.16pm Just as an aside, it is absolutely stifling in Belgrade this evening with the travelling Welsh contingent having to put up with heat pushing 30 degrees Celsius. Despite having a running track circling the pitch and separating fans from the game's edge, the Stadion Rajko Mitic has become a notable difficult place to pick up results. Wales will be needing to change that tonight should they want to pull things back into their own hands for the remainder of qualification.

7.14pm The vital area for Wales to watch this evening will be the space occupied by Southampton's Tadic. The playmaker has been directly involved in 11 of Serbia's 12 goals in qualifying so far, having scored four and created a further seven goals for his country during the Group D campaign.

7.10pm One man who could be key for this away clash tonight is full-back Chris Gunter . The right-sided defender will have an important role to play given his experience for Wales. Gunter's appearances tonight now sees him as Wales' joint-third most capped player in history alongside fan-favourite forward Craig Bellamy

7.08pm You cannot ignore Bale's absence here. In fact, Wales have not played a competitive fixture without Bale featuring since 2013 when his side drew 1-1 with Belgium.

7.06pm There is some hope for Wales, though, especially when looking at Serbia's recent friendly fixtures. Slavoljub Muslin's side have drawn and lost their most recent two friendly contests. Wales were also able to pick up a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Serbia when the sides met during the reverse of this fixture in November of last year.

7.04pm In their three previous meetings, Serbia have won twice and there has been one draw. Added to that, this Serbia side has not lost a competitive fixture since suffering defeat against Portugal in October 2015.

6.59pm Wales fans might have been hoping of some detrimental injury news among the Serbia squad, but that isn't the case and the home side are at pretty much full strength here. The Premier League is well represented in Serbia's starting XI, with Luka Milivojevic Nemanja Matic and Dusan Tadic all getting starts. Serbia are leading with a frontline that also includes Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

6.56pm So the major news for Wales is that Sam Vokes has been trusted to earn his 50th cap up top for the visitors, as he takes the role of a lone frontman in place of Bale. Behind him, Coleman has opted for a dynamic midfield that will see Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen take creative roles a little deeper.

6.56pm WALES SUBSTITUTES: Ward, Williams, Walsh, Lockyer, Jones, Huws, Evans, Wilson, Lawrence, James, Bradshaw, Watkins

6.55pm WALES STARTING XI: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Davies, Richards; Allen, Ledley, Ramsey, Edwards; Vokes

6.55pm SERBIA SUBSTITUTES: Obradovic, Gudelj, Tosic, Spajic, Gacinovic, Pavlovic, Katai, Kosanovic, Mitrovic, Rajkovic, Prijovic, Jovanovic

6.54pm SERBIA STARTING XI: Stojkovic; Rukavina, Ivanovic, Nastasic, Kolarov; Vukovic, Milivojevic, Matic; Kostic, Mitrovic, Tadic

6.53pm Time for some team news now...

6.49pm Coleman might just be happy with another point here, however, given his side's recent history when completing against Serbia. History shows that Wales have never beaten Serbia, Serbia and Montenegro or Yugoslavia, while their most recent visit to this part of Europe saw them on the end of a humiliating defeat. The Dragons were thrashed 6-1 by Serbia in 2012 during Coleman's start at the helm, although you would have to argue that his charges have come along way since that watershed moment.

6.47pm Defeat tonight in Serbia will most likely be the end of the country's hopes of reaching a successive major tournament. Recent performances have been a far cry from what Wales were able to produce in France. The Dragons have recorded four consecutive draws in the group after failing to find a way past Austria, Georgia, Serbia and the Republic of Ireland.

6.46pm Following on from a remarkable semi-final showing at Euro 2016 in France last summer, qualification for the World Cup in Russia has been a different prospect for the Dragons altogether. As it stands, Wales currently sit in third place in Group D, four points behind group leaders Serbia and second-placed Republic of Ireland with just five games remaining.

6.45pm Tonight's contest carries significant weight for Chris Coleman and his charges as they aim to get what has been a stuttering qualification back on track with three difficult points on the road.