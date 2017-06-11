World Cup
Jun 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
SerbiaSerbia
vs.
Wales
 

Sam Vokes: 'Wales can cope without Gareth Bale'

Wales striker Sam Vokes in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Striker Sam Vokes says that Wales can cope without the suspended Gareth Bale when they face Serbia in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 18:28 UK

Striker Sam Vokes has backed Wales to cope without Gareth Bale when they take on Serbia on Sunday night.

After a poor start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, Wales cannot afford to suffer defeat in Belgrade, even though their job is made harder without the suspended Real Madrid star.

However, Vokes - who is likely to start in place of the injured Hal Robson-Kanu - feels that the experience within the squad can help them to at least a point.

The 27-year-old told reporters: "Of course we're going to miss Gareth, but there's a good core group of players here who have won a lot of caps. That's important because that experience comes into it for games like the one on Sunday.

"A lot of those lads have been in those situations before and are ready for the big atmosphere there. You have to deal with it at international level, and we've experienced it before home and away. To go to these sort of places under pressure is something we know about."

Wales currently sit four points adrift of leaders Serbia and Republic of Ireland with five matches remaining.

A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Watkins replaces Woodburn in Wales squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Vokes, Gareth Bale, Hal Robson-Kanu, Football
Your Comments
More Wales News
Wales striker Sam Vokes in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Sam Vokes: 'Wales can cope without Gareth Bale'
 A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Marley Watkins replaces Ben Woodburn in Wales squad
 Wales defender Chris Gunter in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Chris Gunter: 'Wales capable of causing surprise against Serbia'
Coleman not interested in Palace jobChris Coleman 'to consider Wales future'Taylor to serve two-game ban for WalesBrazil return to top of FIFA world rankingsHughes plays down Whelan, Allen bust-up
Taylor facing further punishment from FIFAToshack: 'Difficult for Wales to reach WC'O'Neill: 'Coleman still coming to terms with injury'O'Neill: Taylor tackle on Coleman was "very poor"Ledley denies laughing about Coleman injury
> Wales Homepage



Tables
 