Striker Sam Vokes has backed Wales to cope without Gareth Bale when they take on Serbia on Sunday night.

After a poor start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, Wales cannot afford to suffer defeat in Belgrade, even though their job is made harder without the suspended Real Madrid star.

However, Vokes - who is likely to start in place of the injured Hal Robson-Kanu - feels that the experience within the squad can help them to at least a point.

The 27-year-old told reporters: "Of course we're going to miss Gareth, but there's a good core group of players here who have won a lot of caps. That's important because that experience comes into it for games like the one on Sunday.

"A lot of those lads have been in those situations before and are ready for the big atmosphere there. You have to deal with it at international level, and we've experienced it before home and away. To go to these sort of places under pressure is something we know about."

Wales currently sit four points adrift of leaders Serbia and Republic of Ireland with five matches remaining.