Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Sevilla 'keen to take Marcus Rashford on loan until end of season'

Spanish side Sevilla are reportedly targeting a shock loan move for Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford, who has started eight league games this term. Read more.

Report: Manchester City to make £20m swoop for Ben Davies

A report claims that Pep Guardiola has eyed up versatile Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies as a £20m January target for Manchester City. Read more.

Antonio Conte: 'Diego Costa absence down to back injury'

Antonio Conte stresses that Diego Costa was left out of Chelsea's squad to face Leicester City due to a back problem, and not because of a training ground dispute. Read more.

Patrice Evra remains undecided on Juventus future

Patrice Evra is once again left out of the Juventus squad due to the uncertainty over his future, but boss Massimiliano Allegri says that it is causing 'no disturbance'. Read more.

David Gold "saddened" by Dimitri Payet behaviour

France international Dimitri Payet is still not for sale despite refusing to play for West Ham United, according to co-owner David Gold. Read more.

Robert Snodgrass rejects chance to move to China?

Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass reportedly rejects the opportunity to move to China during the January transfer window. Read more.

Wojciech Szczesny: 'Arsenal want me to stay'

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny - currently on loan at Roma - says that the Gunners are keen on him remaining at the Emirates Stadium. Read more.

Manchester United to trigger contract extension for David de Gea?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly decides to trigger an extension of David de Gea's contract at Old Trafford. Read more.

Leicester City closing in on Middlesbrough midfielder Gaston Ramirez?

Leicester City are reportedly keen on pushing through a deal for Middlesbrough midfielder Gaston Ramirez. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain considering bid for Manchester United winger Memphis Depay?

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly contemplating a bid for out-of-favour Manchester United winger Memphis Depay. Read more.

Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday chasing Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre?

Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Emilio Izaguirre during the January transfer window. Read more.

Thomas Tuchel: 'No January move for Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem'

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel suggests that he has no plans to make a move for Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem in the January transfer window. Read more.