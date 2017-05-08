New Transfer Talk header

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Roma pair Radja Nainggolan, Antonio Rudiger on Chelsea radar?
A report claims that Roma pair Radja Nainggolan and Antonio Rudiger are on Antonio Conte's summer wishlist, as the Italian attempts to strengthen his Chelsea squad. Read more.

Report: Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure to take 50% pay cut
A report claims that Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has been offered a new £100,000-a-week contract, around half the amount he is currently earning. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'join race for Lamine Kone'
West Bromwich Albion are reportedly the latest side to declare an interest in Sunderland's Lamine Kone, who has previously been linked to Crystal Palace and West Ham. Read more.

AS Monaco ace Kylian Mbappe: "Transfer rumours won't affect me"
Kylian Mbappe insists that "nothing will disturb" him in his pursuit of silverware at AS Monaco, amid speculation linking him to an array of European clubs. Read more.

Antonio Conte 'makes signing Romelu Lukaku top priority'
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly determined to get a club-record deal for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku over the line at the start of the transfer window. Read more.

Report: Arsenal turn interest to Everton midfielder Ross Barkley
A report claims that Ross Barkley is on the radar of Arsenal, who are willing to rival Tottenham Hotspur to land the Everton midfielder this summer. Read more.

Report: Juventus left-back Alex Sandro on Manchester City radar
Manchester City are reportedly readying a £50m bid to try to sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro this summer. Read more.

Michael Johnston pens new Celtic contract until 2020
Celtic youngster Michael Johnston signs a new three-year deal with the club after making his debut in the Hoops' 4-1 win over St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday. Read more.

