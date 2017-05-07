New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Michael Johnston pens new Celtic contract until 2020

A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Celtic youngster Michael Johnston signs a new three-year deal with the club after making his debut in Hoops' 4-1 win over St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Celtic attacker Michael Johnston has signed a new three-year deal with the Scottish champions.

The 18-year-old, who has been part of Celtic's youth academy since the age of nine, put pen to paper after making his debut in Hoops' 4-1 win over St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday.

Johnston has earned rave reviews for his displays with the Glasgow club's academy this season and has recently been linked with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Speaking after his first senior appearance, he told Celtic's official website: "It's been a really special day and I'm absolutely delighted.

"I have played for this club for about 10 years and I have supported them my full life so to make my debut and then sign the contract today and commit my future here is unbelievable.

"It was literally straight after the final whistle. Once I got changed, I went straight in and got the deal signed. I knew it was happening and it all came on the right day.

"I have committed my future here for a reason. This is where I want to be and hopefully, I can get many more appearances under my belt."

Johnston provided an assist for the opening goal against St Johnstone as Celtic went on to make it 43 domestic matches unbeaten this season.

A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea monitoring Celtic youngster Johnston?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michael Johnston, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
Michael Johnston pens new Celtic contract until 2020
 Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Chelsea join race for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney?
 Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Liverpool, Newcastle United to move for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney?
Chelsea monitoring Celtic youngster Johnston?Celtic trio nominated for PFA POTY awardSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Rodgers: 'Celtic were exceptional'Scott Brown cleared to face Rangers
Brendan Rodgers eyes "amazing" Liverpool tieCeltic boss Rodgers relishing cup finalRangers 'gave Celtic too much respect'Result: Celtic see off Rangers to reach Scottish Cup finalRodgers: 'Referee should apologise to Sviatchenko
> Celtic Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic35314096247297
2Aberdeen34214963303367
3RangersRangers35161094940958
4St Johnstone35157134744352
5Hearts341210125345846
6Partick Thistle351112123840-245
7Ross County35912144254-1239
8Kilmarnock35814133250-1838
9Dundee35106193755-1836
10Hamilton AcademicalHamilton35614153152-2132
11Motherwell3588194065-2532
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness35513173867-2928
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 