Celtic attacker Michael Johnston has signed a new three-year deal with the Scottish champions.

The 18-year-old, who has been part of Celtic's youth academy since the age of nine, put pen to paper after making his debut in Hoops' 4-1 win over St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday.

Johnston has earned rave reviews for his displays with the Glasgow club's academy this season and has recently been linked with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Speaking after his first senior appearance, he told Celtic's official website: "It's been a really special day and I'm absolutely delighted.

"I have played for this club for about 10 years and I have supported them my full life so to make my debut and then sign the contract today and commit my future here is unbelievable.

"It was literally straight after the final whistle. Once I got changed, I went straight in and got the deal signed. I knew it was happening and it all came on the right day.

"I have committed my future here for a reason. This is where I want to be and hopefully, I can get many more appearances under my belt."

Johnston provided an assist for the opening goal against St Johnstone as Celtic went on to make it 43 domestic matches unbeaten this season.