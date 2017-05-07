West Bromwich Albion are reportedly the latest side to declare an interest in Sunderland's Lamine Kone, who has previously been linked to Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Sunderland defender Lamine Kone is being tracked by three Premier League sides and could spark a bidding war, according to a report.

The 28-year-old is expected to lead the Black Cats' summer exodus following their drop into the Championship, as David Moyes looks to generate funds for a promotion push.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United have already been linked with the centre-back in recent weeks, with both looking to add defensive cover, and the Daily Mail reports that West Bromwich Albion have also declared an interest.

It is suggested that Palace will table a £10m offer for Kone, around £7m less than was offered by Everton last summer, with the defender known to want to stay in the English top flight.

As well as offloading Kone, Sunderland are also said to be hopeful of generating funds for Fabio Borini, Wahbi Khazri, Papy Djilobodji and Jordan Pickford.