Nottingham Forest duo Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates sign new deals

Nottingham Forest confirm that 20-year-old defender Joe Worrall and 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Yates have signed new contracts at the City Ground.

Report: Chelsea to hijack AC Milan bid for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio

Chelsea are set to muscle in on AC Milan's £21m move for Villarreal and Argentina defender Mateo Musacchio, according to reports.

Anderlecht: 'Everton must pay big money for Youri Tielemans'

Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck tells Everton that they must spend big money in order to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Marco Amelia completes move to Vicenza

Italian goalkeeper Marco Amelia signs for Serie B side Vicenza on a free transfer, over eight months after he was released by Chelsea.

Blackburn Rovers miss out on Celtic defender Efe Ambrose

Blackburn Rovers miss out on the signing of Celtic defender Efe Ambrose after failing to secure a work permit.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Qualifying for Champions League will not affect my future'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that Manchester United do not need to qualify for the Champions League in order to keep him.

Agent: 'Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Everton, will sign new contract'

Romelu Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola reveals that his client is close to finalising a new contract at Everton.

Moussa Dembele backed by Celtic teammate Cristian Gamboa to make £50m move

Cristian Gamboa believes that Celtic teammate Moussa Dembele is good enough to make a £50m move in the future.

Yaya Toure uncertain over Manchester City future

Yaya Toure admits that he is unsure if he will still be at Manchester City next season.