Transfer Talk Daily Update: Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Musacchio, Youri Tielemans

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Nottingham Forest duo Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates sign new deals
Nottingham Forest confirm that 20-year-old defender Joe Worrall and 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Yates have signed new contracts at the City Ground. Read more.

Report: Chelsea to hijack AC Milan bid for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio
Chelsea are set to muscle in on AC Milan's £21m move for Villarreal and Argentina defender Mateo Musacchio, according to reports. Read more.

Anderlecht: 'Everton must pay big money for Youri Tielemans'
Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck tells Everton that they must spend big money in order to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans. Read more.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Marco Amelia completes move to Vicenza
Italian goalkeeper Marco Amelia signs for Serie B side Vicenza on a free transfer, over eight months after he was released by Chelsea. Read more.

Blackburn Rovers miss out on Celtic defender Efe Ambrose
Blackburn Rovers miss out on the signing of Celtic defender Efe Ambrose after failing to secure a work permit. Read more.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Qualifying for Champions League will not affect my future'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that Manchester United do not need to qualify for the Champions League in order to keep him. Read more.

Agent: 'Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Everton, will sign new contract'
Romelu Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola reveals that his client is close to finalising a new contract at Everton. Read more.

Moussa Dembele backed by Celtic teammate Cristian Gamboa to make £50m move
Cristian Gamboa believes that Celtic teammate Moussa Dembele is good enough to make a £50m move in the future. Read more.

Yaya Toure uncertain over Manchester City future
Yaya Toure admits that he is unsure if he will still be at Manchester City next season. Read more.

