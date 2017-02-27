New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Nottingham Forest duo Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates sign new deals

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
© Getty Images
Nottingham Forest confirm that 20-year-old defender Joe Worrall and 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Yates have signed new contracts at the City Ground.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 18:59 UK

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that young duo Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates have signed new contracts with the Championship club.

Worrall, a 20-year-old defender who made his Reds debut in October and has since played 10 times, is now contracted to the City Ground outfit until June 2020.

He told BBC Sport: "It has been a long time coming but to get it over the line is a very proud day for me. Signing a new contract is very good and I am very happy to sign with Nottingham Forest."

Meanwhile Yates, a 19-year-old midfielder who is yet to make a Forest first-team appearance and is currently on loan at Shrewsbury Town, put pen to paper on a deal until 2019.

Forest currently sit 18th in the Championship table, six points above the relegation zone.

A general view of the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham Stadium prior the Sky Bet League Two match between Dagenham & Redbridge and Northampton Town at the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham Stadium on September 6, 2014
Read Next:
Forest defender heads for Dagenham
>
View our homepages for Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates, Football
Your Comments
More Nottingham Forest News
A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Nottingham Forest duo Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates sign new deals
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Nottingham Forest appoint Gary Brazil, Jack Lester until end of season
 Burton manager Gary Rowett looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers at Pirelli Stadium on August 27, 2014
Gary Rowett: 'Nottingham Forest job wasn't right for me'
Liverpool hope to beat Man Utd to starlet?Bruce: 'McCormack must apologise to teammates'Clough: 'Burton stay a matter of principle'McCormack glad to be away from VillaMcCormack explains Villa gate trouble
Nottingham Forest sign Gboly AriyibiRoss McCormack makes Forest loan switchForest sign Bolton striker Zach CloughForest increase offer for Villa's McCormack?Bolton 'turn down £2m Zach Clough bid'
> Nottingham Forest Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton33218457263171
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle33224764273770
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3320584436865
4Leeds UnitedLeeds341941146341261
5Reading34186104745260
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34177104233958
7Fulham331411856391753
8Norwich CityNorwich341571259481152
9Preston North EndPreston341410104641552
10Barnsley34148125248450
11Derby CountyDerby33139113630648
12Cardiff CityCardiff34137144749-246
13Brentford33127145048243
14Birmingham CityBirmingham341110133649-1343
15Ipswich TownIpswich341012123542-742
16Queens Park RangersQPR34117163748-1140
17Aston Villa33912123138-739
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest34107174658-1237
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3396184450-633
22Wigan AthleticWigan34710173040-1031
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3279163750-1330
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3445253277-4517
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 