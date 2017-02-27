Nottingham Forest confirm that 20-year-old defender Joe Worrall and 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Yates have signed new contracts at the City Ground.

Worrall, a 20-year-old defender who made his Reds debut in October and has since played 10 times, is now contracted to the City Ground outfit until June 2020.

He told BBC Sport: "It has been a long time coming but to get it over the line is a very proud day for me. Signing a new contract is very good and I am very happy to sign with Nottingham Forest."

Meanwhile Yates, a 19-year-old midfielder who is yet to make a Forest first-team appearance and is currently on loan at Shrewsbury Town, put pen to paper on a deal until 2019.

Forest currently sit 18th in the Championship table, six points above the relegation zone.